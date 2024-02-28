Indore: One Day Employment Fair On Feb 28, Recruitment Of Over 450 Candidates Would Be Made In Reputed Companies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day employment fair is being organised by the District Employment Office in the district on Wednesday from 10:30 am to 3 pm at the District Employment Office premises (near District Trade and Industry Centre), Polo Ground, Indore.

Deputy Director Employment PS Mandloi informed that in the employment fair, about 450 people from many reputed companies like Prem Motors, JustDial, Shafali Business Solution, V Five Global (Bharti Airtel), NIIT, Hatrise Infotech, SK Finance, Channel Play and Manpower Services (SGS) etc. will make recruitment for more than 100 different posts. To provide employment at attractive salaries for the posts of Sales Executive, Telecaller, Operator, Technician, Sales, Team Leader, Security Guard, Helper, Packer and many more in private sector banks, the representatives of the companies will conduct preliminary selection of applicants by interviewing them.

In the fair, applicants aged between 18 to 40 years, ranging from illiterate to post graduate in any subject and applicants with technical qualification can also participate in the employment fair for prescribed posts and get employment as per their qualification. Applicants attending the employment fair must bring copies of bio-data and photocopies of other certificates like Aadhaar etc. along with certificates of all of their educational qualifications.