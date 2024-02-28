Indore: Govt Teacher Dies After Struggling For A Week After Road Accident

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 31-year-old government school teacher died after a week-long struggle at a city hospital. She met with an accident when a recklessly driven jeep coming from the wrong side hit her two-wheeler while she was heading for board examination duty. The accident took place near Robot Square around 8:30 am on February 19, and she was promptly taken to the hospital. After two days, she slipped into a coma as her brain ceased to function, and was placed on a ventilator for life support and she succumbed to her injuries on Monday. The jeep driver fled the scene, and the police seized the jeep.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Monika Verma, a resident of Dewas. She had been a teacher at a government school in Jhalariya and had joined three years ago. Monika's brother, Rahul said that Monika used to commute by bus between Dewas and school in Jhalariya but, as she had board exam duty on February 19 in the city, she had stayed at her maternal uncle’s place in Sukhliya the day before the incident.

On her way to duty at her school near Bengali Square, her two-wheeler was hit by a speeding jeep near a car showroom. A passerby girl used her mobile phone to inform Monika’s family members about the incident. She is survived by her mother, two elder brothers, and a younger sister. Her father had passed away earlier, and he worked in Roadways. Rahul further said that the family members were preparing for her marriage this year as she was settled career-wise and they were searching for a groom. The police initiated an investigation into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

Youth killed in road mishap

A 24-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle was hit by an unknown vehicle in Azad Nagar police station jurisdiction late on Monday night. The accident happened at Teen Imli Bridge around 2:30 am when he was going from Musakhedi area towards Teen Imli. He was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Himanshu Sharma, a resident of Shivpuri who was staying on rent in Vijay Nagar area. He had a private job. He was living alone in the city. The police initiated an investigation into the case to know the circumstances under which the incident occurred and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.