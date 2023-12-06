Indore: One Arrested For Robbery, Gold, Silver Worth ₹14L Recovered

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aerodrome police arrested the accused in connection with a robbery at the house of a retired bank manager in Kalani Nagar, police said on Tuesday. The police recovered the stolen 20 tolas of gold and 200 grams of silver, worth around Rs 14 lakhs. They also arrested a jeweller who had bought the stolen jewellery ornaments.

According to the police, Devendra Prajapat lodged a complaint at the police station, stating that thieves had fled with ornaments worth Rs 14 lakhs from his house. The incident occurred on the night of November 18, 2023, when the robber broke into the manager’s house through a window.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, the police after a probe detained some suspects. They identified a person in the CCTV footage and showed the picture to the detained suspects. One suspect identified the accused as Mahesh alias Bakri, aged 36, a resident of Nagin Nagar. The police arrested Mahesh, and he allegedly confessed to his crime during the interrogation.

The police searched his criminal history, revealing several previous cases of theft, robbery, and illegal weapon possession registered against him in various police stations. They recovered all the stolen jewellery, half of which was found hidden at Mahesh’s residence, and the remaining items were allegedly sold to a jeweller Devendra Prajapat. The police also arrested the buyer of the stolen jewellery