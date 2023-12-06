Indore: 'Rejoin Original Depts And Restart Discharging Services For Public'

Indore collector Dr Ilayaraja T |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Ilayraja T has instructed that all staff and officers, engaged in election duty, should be relieved of their election-related duty and sent back to their original departments. They all must again involve themselves in discharging their service to the public.

The collector gave these instructions in the TL meeting held in the Collector's office on Monday. He said that all officers and employees should get back to their work in their respective departments as before. They all must reach their offices on time and must not leave the office before the scheduled time. All remaining work related to Assembly elections should be completed in the next 15 days and payment of all dues should be ensured. All remaining election-related work should be completed by making a post-election management plan. All officers and employees engaged in election work should be relieved from election-related work.

Chief executive officer of District Panchayat Siddharth Jain, additional collector Gaurav Bainal, ADM Roshan Rai, Rajendra Raghuvanshi and Nisha Damor and other officers were present in the meeting.

Collector Ilayaraja also reviewed the progress in resolving the cases of CM Helpline. He expressed his gratitude to all officers and employees for the systematic and successful completion of elections in the district. He said it should be ensured that the honorarium of all officers and employees is paid on time. All election-related dues should be paid. All file work should also be completed. All officers and employees involved in elections should be relieved from election work.

He also gave instructions to completely vacate the Nehru Stadium after the completion of the election work and to make the ground suitable for players and to hand it over to them soon. The collector instructed the officials of the Education Department to improve the teaching system in government schools. He also said that officials should also do random checking of government schools. Along with the teaching arrangements, they should also check on the presence of teachers. All the officers should be fully engaged in their respective work.