Indore: One Arm Of Khajrana Flyover To Be Thrown Open By June 30

Work on progress at Khajrana Square Next Week | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): One arm of the Khajrana Flyover will be opened for traffic by June 30. This was announced by the IDA CEO RP Ahirwar on Wednesday after inspecting the flyover. Thereafter people going towards Begali Square from Robot Square will be able to use the flyover.

Ahirwar conducted a thorough inspection of various ambitious schemes of the IDA and ongoing work of various projects. He informed that three special type slabs are being used in the flyover being built at Lavkush Square, called widened slab in technical language.

This will enable the traffic going towards MR-12 under the bridge to get maximum clearance of approximately 1 meter extra.

He said, 'This type of technology is being used for the first time in Indore. All the bridges being built by the Authority have been designed considering their design life to be more than 100 years.'

Ahirwar also inspected the ISBT located at MR-10 and instructed that the project should be completed by September 2024 and instructed the construction agency to ensure that all the work gets completed by September 2024.

Ahirwar said that after the completion of construction works of various projects of IDA, plantation will be carried out at these sites.

During the inspection, senior officers including the superintending engineer of the Authority Anil Joshi, executive engineer Rajesh Kumar Mahajan and Kapildev Bhalla were present.