Indore: On World Disabled Day divyangs showcase their talent

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Various programmes were organised for the disabled in the city to mark World Disabled Day on Saturday. In these programmes, the Divyangs exhibited their artwork and other creations.

The programmes were organised by the Social Justice department in collaboration with various organisations in the city. A large number of Divyangs took part in these programmes.

At the programme held on the campus of the Social Welfare department, 125 hearing-impaired, visually-impaired, mentally challenged boys and girls of the Government Sight and Hearing Impaired Higher Secondary School, Government Orthopaedic Higher Secondary School, Mentally Underdeveloped Children's Home and Government Adult Mute Deaf Training Institute demonstrated their skills in various fields.

Suchita Tirkey Beck, joint director of the Social Justice department, inaugurated the programme. On this occasion, differently-abled children participated in various sports events such as race, shot put, chair race, matki phod, solo dance, solo singing, solo dance and group dance under cultural programmes. The winners and runners-up of the competitions were awarded.

Pawan Chavan, superintendent of Government Vision and Hearing Impaired Higher Secondary School, Rajesh Mishra, superintendent of Beggar Home, Neeta Kucheria from Mentally Undeveloped Children's Home, Shailendra Solanki from Social Justice department, all teachers and other staff were present.

Sports competitions and cultural programmes were held in all the institutions registered with the department in the district. These are Mahesh Blind Welfare Association, Yugpurush Dham Intellectual Development Centre, Deaf and Dumb School and Blind School, Handicapped Welfare Association, Rotary Pal Harris School and Aasra organisation.

