Indore sports update: 2nd MP Roll ball League begins today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 2nd Madhya Pradesh Rollball League Championship, organized by Madhya Pradesh Roll ball Association, will be played from Sunday at Municipal Corporation Rollball Stadium, Khajrana Square. A total of 14 men's and 6 women's teams will take part in the tournament. The teams are: Pinaki Architects, The Friends Studio, Destiny Cafe, Flying Wheels, The Kashvi, The Kailash RL, Solar Kia, Impress USA, The One FZ, Riya Pryotek, Swagatam IPL, Tejaswini Hardwares, Indore Rollball Club, and MP Rollball Club.

In this championship, the first prize (male and female) for the winner is Rs 30,000, the second prize 15,000 and the third prize is of 10,000. Rs 5000 each will be given to the best player and best goal keeper. Sponsors will completely bear the expenses of jersey and memento, medal and hotel stay and food for the players.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, MLA Mahendra Hardia, MLA Ramesh Mendola, Chandurao Shinde, Mahesh Joshi of Indore Pranav Mandal and councilor Mudra Shastri were present at the inaugural occasion. MP’s Rollball secretary Surya Dutt Joshi said that three-day matches will be played from 8 am to noon and from 5 pm to 11 pm. The 14 teams will be divided into two pools. Rs 500 cash prize will also be given to the best player of each match. On the closing day, players will be honored by MP Shankar Lalwani, MLA Malini Laxmansingh Goud and Munnalal Yadav.

Sports activities of Daly College conclude

Various sporting activities were organized in Daly College as part of its annual festival. In this connection, badminton matches were played between the Old Dalians and the current students and staff. In this, the Old Dalians won the contest by 7–2.

Banera Cup Hockey match was also played between Old Dalians and current students, which ended in a 2-2 draw. The basketball match in the boys section was won by the team of Old Dalians while in the girls section current students team won the title.

In the prize distribution function, Chairman of Daly College Board Vikram Singh Puar was present as chief guest. He gave away prizes to the winners. During the function, Members of the Daly College Board, Association, Principal Madam, Vice Principal Sir, Bursar, Estate Manager, Dean of Sports and other officials, along with a large number of staff and former and current students were present. Devika Sanghvi conducted the programme and a vote of thanks was proposed by Amishi Shukla on behalf of Daly College and Tejveer Juneja on behalf of Old Dalians.

Yashwant Club MP state-level ranking tennis tournament:

Yash, Sarthak, Rohan, Raghav in final round of qualifying

Under the aegis of Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association, the fourth Madhya Pradesh state level ranking tennis tournament began here at Yashwant Club on Saturday.

Jatin Sachdev, Sarthak Khandelwal in Under-18, Raghav Shedhani, Rohan Nagar in men's category entered the final round of qualifying after winning their respective matches. In the men's section, Setu Pandey defeated Yash Lunawat 6-1, Virbhadra defeated Purvansh Dehariya 6-0, Debasish defeated Dev Patel 6-3, Raghav Chaturvedi defeated Avneet Chhabra 6-0. In the under-14 boys’ category, Vidhan Singh defeated Darsh Bhagti 5-2, Arush Jain defeated Japish Saluja 5-0, Rushil Rege defeated Harsh 5-1, Rudraksh Bajaj defeated Arindam Sharma 5-1. In the under-12 boys category, Hussain Ruby defeated Aishwarya C 5-1, Aarav Tamhane defeated Gurfateh Singh 5-0, Syed Almir defeated Saureesh Gupta 5-1 and Vatsal Porwal defeated Parth 5-4.

Ranveer and Digvijay in Junior category final

In the second SAGE National Billiards-Snooker Championship, the final match of junior boys category in snooker will be played between Ranveer Duggal of Chandigarh and Digvijay Kadiyan of Haryana.

In the first semi-final, Digvijay defeated defending champion Riyan Rajmi of Maharashtra 4-1. Digvijay played a very composed game and could win only one frame. Digvijay won the match 79-28, 67-18, 28-59, 57-24 and 84-29. In the second semi-final, Chandigarh's Ranveer Duggal defeated Gujarat's Dhruv Patel 4-1. In the five frames, Ranveer defeated Dhruv 62-48, 67-31, 59-40, 34-71, 73-3. Ranveer maintained his lead from the start which he maintained till the end.