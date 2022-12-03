Indore: Khajrana temple made visually-disabled friendly

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the famous Khajrana Ganesh Temple was made visually disabled-friendly on Friday by fixing a visually readable Braille map, general signages and Braille indicators at various places of the temple. Similar work is done at Vaishnav Dham temple also.

The members of Young Indian (Yi), a youth arm of CII, have taken the innovative step to make the divine place visually friendly also.

The temple already had ramps available for wheel-chair-bound people but now it is friendly even for deaf and blind people. Naina Navlani of Yi Indore chapter informed that we have provided Braille map, general signages, Braille indicators at various places of the temple. For deaf, we have made a QR code. Anyone who scans the QR code will be able to see the video in sign language giving all the details of the temple.

It is the first-ever place of the city that is disabled- friendly. It sets a great example for all the builders in the city to construct the buildings and the premises in such a way that people with all kinds of disabilities can visit them with ease.