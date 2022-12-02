Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh High Court’s Indore bench stays SDOP transfer

FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sardarpur sub-divisional officer (police) Ramsingh Meda who was transferred to Niwari district recently got a breather as the Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has put a stay on his transfer.

SDOP Meda was transferred to Niwari district on November 26 and Dhar superintendent of police (SP) Aditya Pratap Singh relieved him for district Niwari on November 27.

Meanwhile, SDOP Meda had filed a petition in the Madhya Pradesh High Court on November 27 citing the reason that only 13 months are left for his retirement.

High Court’s Indore Bench, while hearing Meda's petition, issued notice to the defendants (government) and asked to submit the reply in a week. The High Court has ordered Meda to work on the post of Sardarpur SDOP.

Meanwhile, Meda’s transfer became a topic of discussion for political pundits here in Sardarpur tehsil. Many considered that his transfer was politically motivated as on the night of November 15, a major theft incident was reported in three temples of Banderi and Sultanpura villages of Sardarpur tehsil.

After this, on November 16, Congress MLA Pratap Grewal warned the police administration saying that if the thieves of the temple are not caught in the next five days, then there will be a sit-in at the SDOP office.

On the other hand, some believed that some leaders of the ruling party have got SDOP Meda’s transfer as they are not happy with his increasing popularity among tribals since the last few months.

Sources claimed that SDOP Meda comes from the tribal community and he has been trying for a long time to contest the 2023 assembly elections from Sardarpur. He has met many national and state-level leaders in the last one year. This is the reason why big leaders of the ruling party's tribal community can be said to be a big cause of concern.