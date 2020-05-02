Indore: On first day, IMC delivered vegetables to over 18,000 houses

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) started delivery of vegetables to households from Saturday with realising 18,068 out of 19,522 orders on the very first day of the launch of the facility.

“Grocers of areas concerned made delivery of vegetables to the houses,” said municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh.

He stated that the coordination between the IMC officials, vegetable traders and grocers worked well and delivery of 18,068 out of 19,522 orders is a testimony to that.

Following the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, the district administration initally had decided to prohibited sale of vegetables in the city. However, it eventually allowed as lockdown period continues to extend.

“During the lockdown, the corporation has taken initiative to supply vegetables to the doorstep through local grocers, so that the residents don’t have to come out of their houses for the same. I request people to remain indoors and follow lockdown norms,” Singh said.

More than 1200 grocers have been listed by the Corporation and shared their mobile phone numbers with residents so that easily they can place orders for vegetables.

Besides, their numbers of grocers were shared in the pamphlets issued for taking orders for grocery items.

Residents can place orders for delivery of vegetables either by calling up on mobile phone numbers of grocers, or sending SMS or texting about the same on their Whatsapp account.

On receiving the orders, the grocer concerned will forward same to vegetable traders who will send baskets of vegetables to the former.

What you are getting?

A bag carrying three-and-a-half kg vegetables is provided for Rs 150. Vegetables will be packed only after being sanitized.

The packet will contain 200 grams of coriander, 200 grams of chilli, 100 grams of ginger, two lemons, 1 kg of gourd, 500 grams of ladyfinger, 1 kg of tomatoes and one seasonal vegetable, including spinach, cabbage, cucumber etc.