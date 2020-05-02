India

Updated on

Lockdown 3.0: Is Indore a Red Zone? Full list of Red, Orange and Green Zones in Madhya Pradesh

By FPJ Web Desk

Lockdown 3.0: Is Indore a Red Zone? Full list of Red, Orange and Green Zones in Madhya Pradesh
Photo Credit: ANI

Two days before the second phase of the lockdown ends and third starts, the Central government has listed 319 districts of the country as green zones, 284 as orange and 130 as red zones.

This classification, which will come in force for a week after May 3, is multi-factorial and takes into consideration incidence of cases, doubling rate, extent of testing and surveillance feedback to classify the districts.

With 24 out of 52 districts placed in green zone, Madhya Pradesh hopes to witness a near normalcy in a large geographical area. The orange zone covers 19 districts. Districts in which no new case has come up in 21 days are in the Green Zone. The districts where the number of cases is less than 10 and the number of positive patients are decreasing are placed in the orange zone. The list of districts will be updated weekly.

The nine Red Zone districts including capital Bhopal, the business capital Indore and a sizeable part of the west Madhya Pradesh and Jabalpur division would remain locked down. Districts where corona infection is spreading and new patients are testing positive have been placed in the red zone.

Full list of Red, Orange and Green Zones in Madhya Pradesh:

Red Zone:

Indore

Bhopal

Ujjain

Jabalpur

Dhar

Barwani

East Nimar

Dewas

Gwalior

Orange Zone:

Khargone

Raisen

Hoshangabad

Ratlam

Agar Malwa

Mandsaur

Sagar

Shajapur

Chhindwara

Alirajpur

Tikamgarh

Shahdol

Sheopur

Dindori

Burhanpur

Harda

Betul

Vidisha

Morena

Green Zone:

Rewa

Ashoknagar

Rajgarh

Shivpuri

Anuppur

Balaghat

Bhind

Chhatarpur

Daoh

Datia

Guna

Jhabua

Katni

Mandia

Narsinghpur

Neemuch

Panna

Satna

Sehore

Seoni

Sidhi

Umaria

Singrauli

Niwari

(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

    trending

    Free Press Journal

    www.freepressjournal.in