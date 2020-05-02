Lockdown 3.0: Is Indore a Red Zone? Full list of Red, Orange and Green Zones in Madhya Pradesh

Two days before the second phase of the lockdown ends and third starts, the Central government has listed 319 districts of the country as green zones, 284 as orange and 130 as red zones.

This classification, which will come in force for a week after May 3, is multi-factorial and takes into consideration incidence of cases, doubling rate, extent of testing and surveillance feedback to classify the districts.

With 24 out of 52 districts placed in green zone, Madhya Pradesh hopes to witness a near normalcy in a large geographical area. The orange zone covers 19 districts. Districts in which no new case has come up in 21 days are in the Green Zone. The districts where the number of cases is less than 10 and the number of positive patients are decreasing are placed in the orange zone. The list of districts will be updated weekly.