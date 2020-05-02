Lockdown 3.0: Is Indore a Red Zone? Full list of Red, Orange and Green Zones in Madhya Pradesh

Two days before the second phase of the lockdown ends and third starts, the Central government has listed 319 districts of the country as green zones, 284 as orange and 130 as red zones.
This classification, which will come in force for a week after May 3, is multi-factorial and takes into consideration incidence of cases, doubling rate, extent of testing and surveillance feedback to classify the districts.
With 24 out of 52 districts placed in green zone, Madhya Pradesh hopes to witness a near normalcy in a large geographical area. The orange zone covers 19 districts. Districts in which no new case has come up in 21 days are in the Green Zone. The districts where the number of cases is less than 10 and the number of positive patients are decreasing are placed in the orange zone. The list of districts will be updated weekly.
The nine Red Zone districts including capital Bhopal, the business capital Indore and a sizeable part of the west Madhya Pradesh and Jabalpur division would remain locked down. Districts where corona infection is spreading and new patients are testing positive have been placed in the red zone.
Full list of Red, Orange and Green Zones in Madhya Pradesh:
Red Zone:
Indore
Bhopal
Ujjain
Jabalpur
Dhar
Barwani
East Nimar
Dewas
Gwalior
Orange Zone:
Khargone
Raisen
Hoshangabad
Ratlam
Agar Malwa
Mandsaur
Sagar
Shajapur
Chhindwara
Alirajpur
Tikamgarh
Shahdol
Sheopur
Dindori
Burhanpur
Harda
Betul
Vidisha
Morena
Green Zone:
Rewa
Ashoknagar
Rajgarh
Shivpuri
Anuppur
Balaghat
Bhind
Chhatarpur
Daoh
Datia
Guna
Jhabua
Katni
Mandia
Narsinghpur
Neemuch
Panna
Satna
Sehore
Seoni
Sidhi
Umaria
Singrauli
Niwari
