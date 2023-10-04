Indore: Old Rivalry Leads To 4 GACC Students Attacking Two Others With Sticks, Held

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four students of Government Arts and Commerce College were arrested for attacking two students of the same college following an argument between them in the Bhanwarkuan area, officials said on Tuesday. They attacked the youths with sticks and injured them critically.

Bhanwarkuan police station in charge Rajkumar Yadav said that Rahul Mandloi lodged a complaint that he along with his friend Vicky were going somewhere when the accused met them in the Ashok Nagar area. They entered into an argument over an old rivalry and after that, the accused attacked both the youths with sticks due to which they got injured. Police said that the accused attacked them with an intention to kill them. However, their condition is stated to be out of danger. The police have registered a case against some youths and arrested four of them named Mohit, Motitash, Anmol and Rohit.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV installed at a showroom. On the basis of CCTV footage, the police identified the accused. Police said that the accused and injured students are from the same college. They had an argument over some issue a few days ago culminating in the attack on Tuesday The police are investigating the case and the efforts are on to identify their accomplices.

