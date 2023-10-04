Indore Collector Sanctions ₹2.25L To Provide Training Facility To Army, Police Aspirants

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Ilayaraja T has launched a scheme to provide free physical training to youths who are willing to join the police and army, but due to their weak financial condition, they are unable to pay fees of a training centre.

The Red Cross has given more than Rs. 2.25 lakh for the scheme. With this amount, an athletic track, long jump track, short put track etc. will be laid in Maharaja Shivajirao school ground at Chhimanbagh, where the youths can avail of the facilities free of cost.

Collector Ilayaraja T had reached Gandhi Hall for a programme organised on Monday to take part in a programme with children orphaned due to the Covid pandemic. During this time, he observed youths doing physical training and got to know their problems.

He met the president of Physical Training Society, OP Jaiswal who was training the youths. He informed the collector that they provide free physical training to such children who want to join the police and army but are not able to pay the training centre fees due to poor financial conditions. In the last 10 years, more than 10,000 young men and women trained by him have joined the police and army, and most of them are from rural areas.

He told the collector that due to lack of athletic track, long jump track and short put track in Chimanbagh ground, the young men and women receiving training have to face a lot of inconveniences. Hearing their problems the collector provided Rs 2.25 lakh through the Red Cross. Jaiswal and youths expressed gratitude towards the collector for the initiative.

Read Also Indore: 40 Fuel Pumps Acquired By Admin For Assembly Polls

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)