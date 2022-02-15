Indore: Offline classes with 100% capacity on UTD campus from next week

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vsiwhavidyalaya teaching departments and institutes are going to hold classes in the offline mode with 100% capacity from next week.

With Covid-19 cases coming down significantly, the university departments have sent a message to students asking them to show up for classes from next week. Most of the departments will start holding offline classes on Monday.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has also issued instructions to all colleges and universities to conduct offline classes as Covid-19 cases have come down. Under these instructions, 75 per cent attendance will become mandatory for appearing in the examinations from now on.

From January, offline classes were stopped in the departments due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Some departments of the university have even now started offline classes, while the rest will commence classes with 100% capacity next week.

Exams will be held in May

Along with preparations for offline classes, the departments have also prepared the outline for the forthcoming examinations. A target has been set to complete the syllabus of all the classes in two months’ time. Practical and internal examinations will be conducted in the same period. The main examinations are proposed in May. DAVV media-in-charge professor Chandan Gupta said that the number of coronavirus cases has come down, so the departments have decided to call in the full strength of students for offline classes from next week

