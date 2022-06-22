Indore: Obsessed with online games, 15-year-old flees home with mother's mobile phone

Representative image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old boy obsessed with online games ran away from his home in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain with his mother's mobile phone and cycled 55 km to Indore, police said on Wednesday.

The Class 8 student went missing from his home on Tuesday, following which his parents filed a missing person's report with the police, Ujjain's city superintendent of police (CSP) Vinod Kumar Meena said.

The boy had taken his mother's mobile phone and based on the device's location and CCTV footage, the police traced the teenager to Indore, he said.

The boy informed the police that he had planned to travel to Mumbai and later to America to learn coding to become an online game developer, the official said.

The boy had downloaded 28 games on his mother's mobile phone, which he took with him, he said.

The child welfare committee counselled the boy and later he was handed over to his parents, the official added.