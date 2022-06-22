Indore: Sub Engineer quits govt job to contest mayoral elections, files nomination

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): We have often heard that 'Passion and love know no boundary'. An engineer from Education Department seems to give it a face.

A Sub Engineer from Indore has quit his government job and filed a nomination for the post of independent mayor in the municipal elections.

The story of him quitting his government job and contesting mayoral elections is nothing but a tale of the love and passion of a son for his mother.

33-year-old Mahendra Makasre who is a sub-engineer in the MP Education Department has resigned from the government job and filed his nomination. Makasre's nomination form has been approved and he will also be allotted the election symbol on Wednesday i.e. today.

Not to be mentioned, Makasre has competed against the candidates of BJP, Congress, AAP and NCP in the civic body elections.

"My father used to work as a laborer and mother used to clean utensils from house to house. My mother wanted me to study hard and become an engineer. Due to financial problems in the house, I worked as a laborer with my father, and also did the work of selling vegetables, because I wanted to fulfill my mother's dream. Now my mother wants me to become the mayor of Indore city and serve the public. I want to fulfill every dream of my mother and that is why I have left my government job and entered the electoral fray for the post of mayor. Even if I lose, I will continue to serve the public. I am ready to do anything to fulfill my mother's dreams," said Makasre.

"I have full faith that the people of Indore will make me the mayor of Indore by giving me their blessings. I am 33 years old and have two daughters. After starting the job of sub-engineer in the education department, I surveyed 24 dilapidated schools of 80 to 100 years old in Indore and submitted their report to the collector," added he.

