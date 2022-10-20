e-Paper Get App
Indore: Oath Parade organised by the BSF

A one-minute drill was presented by the trained new constables and a Bhangra dance was performed

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 12:13 AM IST
Indore(Madhya Pradesh): A Shapath Parade (Oath Parade) was organised at the Training Centre of the Border Security Force (BSF), Indore, on Wednesday in which a total of 46 constables took the oath. The oath parade concluded at the Shopping Complex Ground.

In the beginning of the function, these new constables saluted Saurabh, Second Commanding Officer (Training), and Lalit Kumar Hurmadey, Commandant (Training), followed by chief guest Kuldeep Kumar Gulia, Inspector-General, Border Assistant Training.

In the presence of the chief guest, these constables took an oath to perform their duties with full devotion. The parade was commanded by constable Pawan Kumar. A one-minute drill was presented by the trained new constables and a Bhangra dance was performed.

