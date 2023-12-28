Indore: NZ-Based Techie Raped By Youth On Marriage Pretext

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A female software engineer from New Zealand was allegedly raped by a youth on pretext of marriage at a city hotel under Khajrana area, police said on Wednesday. The accused also took Rs 5 lakh from her and later stopped talking to her. The police have registered a case against the accused and have begun a search for him.

Khajrana police station in-charge Umrao Singh said that the woman has lodged a complaint that she is a native of the city and works as a software engineer in a company in New Zealand. She came to the city to meet her parents and was staying here for a few days. During a birthday party of a friend, she met with the accused named Nikhil, who posed himself as a businessman. Later, she befriended him and started talking with him.

According to the girl, the accused had assured her of marriage. He had taken her to a hotel in Khajrana area where he engaged in a physical relationship without her consent. She alleged that the accused had told her that he would buy a piece of land so he needed Rs 5 lakh so the woman had given the money to him. The accused not only made physical relationship with her but also duped her of Rs 5 lakh.

The TI said that the woman informed the police that she had given money to the accused in cash. Some of the amount was returned by the accused. The investigation is on into the case and a search for the accused has begun. The woman informed the police that the accused is a resident of MIG area and had posed himself as a businessman.