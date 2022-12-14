Indore: Nursing officers threaten indefinite strike from Dec 21

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nursing officers of the MY Hospital and other hospitals associated with MGM Medical College initiated a phase-wise protest to press for their demands on Tuesday.

A day after submitting a memorandum to the dean, the nursing officers, under the banner of Swasthya Adhikari Karmachari Mahasangh sported black bands at work.

Amid protest, the nursing officers also threatened to go on indefinite strike across the state from December 21 if their demands were not met.

According to the president of the Nursing Officers’ Association’ Ramesh Jaat, said, “The protest is not only for the demands of nursing officers but for all the employees and staff of the medical education department and the health department.”

He said that they are pressing for their 41-point demands which include regularisation of contractual employees, implementation of old pension scheme, increment in grade pay of nursing officers, benefits of the seventh Pay Commission to the employees of the medical education department, night allowance to paramedical staff among others.

“In the first phase of the protest, we worked by sporting black bands. On December 15, we will organise a yagna to pray for wisdom to the officials and government, will organise Sunderkand on December 16 at all hospitals and medical colleges of the state, and will boycott immunisation programmes across the state on December 17,” he said adding “We will also stage demonstration at the state assembly and at Chief Minister’s house on December 20 and go on indefinite strike if our demands were not met.”

DEMANDS

*Regularisation of contractual employees

*Implementation of old pension scheme

*Increment in grade pay of nursing officers

*Benefits of the seventh Pay Commission to the employees of medical education department

*Night allowance to paramedical staff…

*AMONG OTHERS

