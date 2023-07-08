 Indore: Nurses Learn Management Of Cancer Patients At IIHNO
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bridging the gap in patient management training and nurses’ curriculum, Indian Institute of Head and Neck Oncology, flagship project of Indore Cancer Foundation, organised a training programme for the nurses of Christian Hospital.

Medical coordinator Sonal Nagar said there are many nuances in the patient management for which nurses are not trained adequately during the degree courses.

“Relevant issues pertaining to management of patients receiving chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and cancer surgery were included in the nurses’ training programme in which supportive care and counselling issues were also highlighted,” Nagar said.

She said that it is the second oncology nursing program in which the nurses were shared with the important aspects of the management of cancer patients.

Dr Suresh Verma, Dr Virendra Vyas, Dr Gopal Krishna Pillai, and Dr Kratika Kulkarni, Anam Shaikh, Surbhi, and Subodh conducted the training program while certificates were given by Suchitra Dhanani and Satish Dagaonkar.

Students Of Emerald Heights International School Donate Rs 6 Lakh

Students of class 10th and class 11th of Emerald Heights International School donated Rs 6 lakh to Indore Cancer Foundation for the treatment of poor cancer patients.

