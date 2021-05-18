Indore: Nurse suspended after rats nibbled the feet of a newborn

Indore: A nurse was placed under suspension and services of two employees of a cleaning and security firm were terminated on Tuesday evening after rats nibbled the feet of a newborn in a state-run hospital in Indore, officials said.

The incident of rats gnawing at the feet of a newborn at government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) hospitals nursery care unit for newborn babies was confirmed by the facility's superintendent Dr Pramendra Thakur on Monday.

Meanwhile, a MY Hospital official told PTI on Tuesday that the 23-day-old baby was kept in a pram where rats nibbled its feet.

"After administering first-aid, the baby is now being treated by specialist doctors. The baby's condition is stable now," he said.