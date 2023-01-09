Indore: NRIs keen to invest in tourism, education, start-ups in state

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Non-resident Indians (NRIs) are keen to invest in the field of tourism, education, skill development, and IT among various other fields in the state.

They met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and floated their proposals, and Chouhan told them about the upcoming GIS and assured all possible help to them.

A group of 20 businessmen led by Sajan Latif, who works in an IT company in UAE, expressed their desire during an interaction with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Sunday.

Dr Siddiq Ahmed from UAE and Aman Haider from Qatar also met and told the CM in which sectors they wanted to invest.

Ankit Bohre, originally a resident of Datia and currently working in the UK informed CM that he wanted to create an incubation network at the district level and offered to train the youth.

Ashwajit Garg proposed to invest in a tourism resort in the Dewas district. He expressed a desire to set up a unit to manufacture forest produce.

Dhanraj Panchal, a native of Rajasthan and currently working in Kuwait, expressed his desire to work in the field of skill development.

Amit Singh Rathore, Founder of Football Fan and CEO shared the latest information related to Web-3, I.T.

Dr Vinod Tiwari said that he has expertise in the solar energy sector and he wishes to set up solar manufacturing and integration units at Indore and Gwalior.

Rajesh Ramsinghani of Rama International Traders expressed an intention to work in the construction sector. Dhananjay Balpande met CM Chouhan and expressed his interest in setting up a science lab in the State.