Indore: NRIs can experience culture of Malwa-Nimar at Swadeshi Mahotsav

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) coming to the city to attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention will have an opportunity to get acquainted with the culture of the Malwa-Nimar region.

Keeping in view the PBD convention and Global Investors Summit, Indore Municipal Corporation has announced plans to hold Vishwam Swadeshi Mahotsav based on the culture of the Malwa-Nimar region.

The festival will be organised at Rural Haat Bazaar near Dhakanwalakuan from January 6 to 13. The PBD convention will be held from January 8 to 10 and GIS on January 11 and 12.

“Though it is open for all, the fest will introduce the visiting NRIs to the culture of Malwa-Nimar. They will be able to see local products and cultural programmes and relish the local cuisine,” said mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav.

Bhargav inspected the venue of the fest on Wednesday and gave necessary directions to officials for arrangements.

The fest will remain open from 10 am to 10 pm.

Bhargav said that the visiting NRIs will be able to learn how the local products of Malwa-Nimar are manufactured under the 'Local for Vocal' initiative during the fest. The local products will be displayed and sold at the fest.

Along with this, Ved Mandir, Gau Parikrama, jaggery making, buttermilk and ghee making using the Bilona (wooden ladle), handloom cloth making, oil making with the use of wooden ghani etc will be demonstrated at the fest.

The mayor has also called upon the residents to attend the fest for revisiting the culture of Malwa-Nimar.

Coordinators of the fest, Paras Jain and RaghavendraTripathi said that the visitors will also enjoy Malvi dance, Nimari folk singing, Kabir Bhajan, Indian musical instruments, Yoga dance, Malla Kham, Malvi-Nimadi Kavi Sammelan, Bhagoriya dance, Malvi Natya Manchan etc.

Along with the stalls of dishes of Malwa-Nimar, including Dal Bafle, Dal Paniya, Maize, Jowar, Bajra Ki Roti, and Ambadi Kabit Ki Chutney will also be there at the fest.

Besides, the products of Malwa-Nimar, including namkeens, sweets, cow products, Maheshwari sarees, Bagh prints, handmade items by tribals, bamboo-handmade items etc will also be displayed and sold.