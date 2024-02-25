Indore: Now, Rs 78K Subsidy For Solar Plants Up To 3 KW

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company, which along with Indore Municipal Corporation is making efforts to make Indore a solar city, has said that the subsidy on a 3 KW rooftop solar plant has increased from Rs 54,000 to Rs 78,000 under Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme. Under the new scheme, now a subsidy of Rs 30,000 per KW will be given on solar plants up to 2 KW and Rs 18,000 for the third KW, thus a maximum subsidy of Rs 78,000 for plants up to 3KW would be given.

As of December 2023, the subsidy was declared by the government as Rs 14,000 per KW and in January 2024, the subsidy was increased to Rs 18,000 per KW, which has now been increased to Rs 30,000 per KW, up to a maximum of 2 KW. In this way, in comparison to December, in January 2024, instead of Rs 28,000 per 2 KW, the consumer will get a maximum subsidy of Rs 60,000 on a 2 KW plant. On the instructions of the government, effective preparations have been started by the West Discom for giving advantage of the subsidy scheme to a maximum number of people by encouraging them to opt for green energy.

The central government has set a target of connecting 1 crore houses across the country with the scheme. In this sequence, a target has been set to connect maximum electricity consumers of all 15 districts including Indore, Ujjain, Dewas and Ratlam under West Discom. West Discom has directed the electricity officers of all 15 districts of Malwa-Nimar regarding Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana through video conference and other means.

“The objective of the scheme is to provide economic savings to consumers as well as provide government benefits and protect the interests of the environment,” West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said.