MP: Now, Indore gearing up to become ‘cataract-free city’

People line up for getting their eyes examined at a free health camp near Khedapati Hanuman Mandir in Ward No. 1 on Monday | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The cleanest city of the country, Indore, is now gearing up to become a cataract-free city. Indore Municipal Corporation and Choithram Netralaya have joined hands to run a drive to make the city’s residents free from cataract.

As part of the initiative, which is the brainchild of mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, two free eye check-up camps will be held daily at the ward level for identifying patients with cataract. A check-up will be held in the backward areas of all 85 wards of the city. The eye specialty hospital will perform the surgeries for free.

The first camp was organised near Khedapati Hanuman Mandir and Vijay Shree Nagar in Ward No. 1 for eye examination after consultations with regional corporator Mahesh Chaudhary on Monday. Residents in large numbers got their eyes examined. People with minor eye-related disorders were given treatment or prescriptions on the spot, while those found with cataracts were registered for operation.

As many as 247 residents were found with cataract disorders during eye tests at both the camps. A total of 187 cases of cataract were found at the Khedapati Hanuman Mandir camp and 60 cases at the Vijay Shree Nagar camp.

Their registration was done and sent to Choithram Netralaya Hospital for free operation.

Noting that eye disorders, if not detected in time and treated, could lead to blindness, Bhargav said residents should take advantage of this free eye check-up-cum-cataract operation initiative in large numbers.

“We want to trace as many residents as much we can with cataract disorders. I appeal to all residents to come forward and get their eyes examined for free. If cataract disorders are found in their eyes, they’ll be operated on for free,” he said.