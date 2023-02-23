e-Paper Get App
Indore: Now, farmers can sell produce through mobile app too

Mandi Board released mobile App-MP FARM GATE

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 02:16 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers can now sell their produce through a mobile app. The Mandi Board, a body of the state government has launched a mobile App MP FARM GATE through which farmers can sell their agricultural produce from anywhere. 

To do this, the farmer will have to go to the Play Store in their Android mobile phone and download the mobile app ‘MP FARM GATE’ and complete registration by installing the app. At the time of crop sale, farmers will have to enter information about their agricultural produce, grade-variety, quantity and desired price.

All information entered by farmers will be received and the list of registered traders of the selected Mandi would be displayed. Traders will enter their rates online according to crop information and market conditions, and then farmers will receive a message in the app. After which, on the basis of mutual consent, the weighing work of agricultural produce will be done at the selected site. After the weighing of agricultural produce, an online deal sheet and payment sheet will be issued and payment will be made as per the rules of the Mandi Board. Through this app, farmers can also get information about the daily price of the produce sold in the mandis of the state. Farmers have been asked to take maximum advantage of this innovative initiative of the State Government and Mandi Board by installing this app on their Android mobiles.

