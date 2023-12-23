Indore: Now, DAVV To Have VC Helpline, 24X7 Ambulance Facility For Students

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has decided to start a VC Helpline as the number of complaints related to academic matters on the CM Helpline continues to grow. The decision has been taken to ease pressure on CM Helpline about academic matters related to DAVV. “On the lines of CM Helpline, the university is going to start a VC Helpline which will be monitored by vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain herself. A proposal for setting up the Helpline was approved in the executive council meeting on Friday,” said registrar Ajay Verma.

He stated that the students would now be able to directly register their grievances if any, with the VC Helpline.

Though Jan Sunwai is held twice a week in the university to help out students with their issues, the Helpline will be yet another avenue for students to register their grievances. Along with this, the executive council also approved a proposal for 24X7 ambulance facility for students in the university. The university is going to buy an ambulance which will remain stationed on the UTD campus. Besides, a bus will also be purchased. This bus will be used to ferry students to different locations for events and for exams and results related works.

It was also decided in the meeting that facilities would be enhanced in all hostels of DAVV. Besides, work on new buildings of different departments will also start soon. Vice-chancellor prof Renu Jain, registrar Ajay Verma, EC members Dr AK Dwivedi, Anant Panwar, Monica Gaud, Vaishali Waikar, Omprakash Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Pratosh Bansal and others were present.

Other major decisions

--As part of the commitment to serve society, the university EC decided to open a centre for sickle cell at Jhabua.

- Approval was given to appointments on 6 regular posts in departments, including the Institute of Management Studies (IMS). After the interviews, the envelopes were opened in the EC meeting on Friday. Besides, promotion of 14 teachers under Career Advancement Scheme was also approved.

- Golden Jubilee Scholarship amount increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000. -- Sanchi Parlour Point will be opened on IET campus.

-- Swami Vivekanand bust on the IIPS campus will be unveiled on Jan 12.

-- A decision was taken to invite President Droupadi Murmu for the convocation to be held in March.

Consultant, nodal officer appointed for School of AYUSH

The EC approved a proposal for appointing a consultant for the School of AYUSH. Prof PN Pal Chaudhary of Bhopal has been appointed as consultant whereas deputy registrar Dr Rachna Thakur has been nominated as nodal officer. Dr Dwivedi said that the process for the establishment of School of AYUSH will quicken as a consultant and nodal officer have been appointed. “From sending the proposal to the Central Government to work on all other technical points will start from next month itself. We will try to complete this entire process in six months,” Dwivedi said.

Now, focus on Vision-2030

The university will now focus on its Vision-2030. A committee will be formed for this purpose. According to member Anant Panwar, in Vision-2030, the university will focus on how to put itself on the national and global map. For this, suggestions will also be taken from principals, senior professors and students of major colleges of all districts. An outline will be made on how to move forward on quality teaching, research and infrastructure by 2030. Prof Bansal and Dr Dwivedi will jointly hold a workshop of principals shortly.