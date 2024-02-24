Indore: Now, College Students Can Change Vocation Subjects In 2nd, 3rd Year Also |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Here is good news for college students.

They can now change vocation subjects in the second and third year of their degree course. Previously, there was a moratorium on changing vocation subjects in the second and third years. The students were forced to choose one vocational subject and stick to it throughout their degree course.

“That moratorium has been lifted now,” answered Dhirendra Shukla, an OSD in the Department of Higher Education in response to a query by a principal as to why such a clause was made even when there is no such boundation in New Education Policy-2020.

A workshop was held at Human Resource Development Center in DAVV over challenges facing NEP-2020.

The principals, university officials and Shukla, who had joined the workshop in virtual mode from Bhopal, replied to their questions.

Vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain, registrar Ajay Verma and exam controller Prof AsheshTiwari were also present and answered the questions related to evaluation, examination and affiliation.

DCDC (Director of College Development Council) Dr Rajeev Dixit said that this special discussion was organised only to remove the confusion related to the NEP-2020. Now, such meetings will be held every month, he added.

Replying to a query, the university officials said that there is provision for two supplementary exams in NEP but only those students would be promoted to the next year of course who clear the first supplementary exam. Those who fail to clear the first supplementary would have to take the second one but they would have to wait for the entire session to be promoted to the next year of course on successful clearance of the exam.

‘Students won’t get long distance exam centre’

A principal sought to know why a student is made to go up to 25 kilometres to give the exam. To this, the university officials said they are working on it. We are going to ensure that the exam centre remains within five to six-kilometre distance, Tiwari said.