Indore: Nothing to worry about COVID-19 right now, says collector Manish Singh

He made the above remark while talking to the media persons in the city on Friday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 05:16 PM IST
Indore district collector Manish Singh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the rising number of new COVID-19 cases and increasing positive rates in the district, collector Manish Singh has said that there is nothing to worry about COVID-19 right now.

Singh said that there was no need to hospitalise COVID-19 infected patients. They were recovering at home.

At the same time, he also warned that the dreadful form of COVID had been seen. So, it should not be taken lightly. But those who tested positive to COVID-19 right now need not to be admitted to the hospital.

There are mild symptoms now and the infected person suffers fever for a day or two. Like other viruses, COVID is also affecting, he added.

Collector Singh has appealed to everyone to definitely get the booster dose. Notably, 102 COVID positive cases were reported in the city on Thursday. This figure is the highest of the recent past.

