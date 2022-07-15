e-Paper Get App

IIT Indore slips three notches to 16th position, IIM Indore goes down to 7th position

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), however, managed to retain its place in the band of 101-150 universities.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 03:32 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management Indore and Indian Institute of Technology Indore have slipped down from their last year’s positions in Indian Higher Education Rankings-2022 released by National Institute Ranking Framework on Friday.

IIM Indore, which was ranked 6th in the management category last year, slipped one position down to 7th position this year.

IIT Indore, which had secured 13th rank in the engineering category, climbed down by three notches to secure 16th position this year.

In overall category also, IIT Indore slipped down from 30th position of last year’s to 31th position this year.

Institutions of higher learning in Madhya Pradesh again performed poorly in national rankings-2021 with not a single university managing to feature in top-100 universities in the country.

