Watch list: Free COVID-19 precaution dose starts in Indore at 68 centres

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Free COVID-19 precaution doses for all the beneficiaries above 18 years started at 68 centres in Indore on Friday.

The lists of vaccination centres for the free booster doses are attached below.

Notably, the central government had announced to administer the free precaution dose under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence day. Nevertheless, this facility is available only for 75 days.