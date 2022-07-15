Indore: Three-year RI for man in graft case

Pexels

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A local court, on Thursday, sentenced a man to three years’ rigorous imprisonment in a bribery and fraud case. Special judge Rakesh Kumar Goyal handed out the three-year sentence to Preetam Singh Maan under Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and imposed Rs 3,000 penalty.

Besides, the judge awarded two years’ imprisonment under Section 420 of the IPC and slapped a Rs 2,000 penalty and two years’ imprisonment under Section 471 of the IPC and imposed a Rs 1,000 penalty.

Special public prosecutor Jyoti Gupta said Maan had to undergo additional punishment of three months for failing to pay the penalty amount.

Prakash Nagar resident Hari Singh Chouhan had lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta police in October 2014 claiming that Maan, a lawyer by profession, had told him that an inquiry was underway in a caste certificate case. Maan had allegedly sought Rs 3 lakh to bail out Chouhan in the case. As a first instalment, Rs 20,000 was sought from Chouhan. Lokayukta police had laid a trap to nab Maan. As he accepted the bribe amount from Chouhan, sleuths caught him red-handed.