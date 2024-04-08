Indore: Not Binary, DAVV To Go For Grade Accreditation |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Setting its eye on the top rating, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is gearing up for a significant shift in its accreditation strategy, opting for grade accreditation over binary one from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). In a meeting of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell held on Saturday, the university made this decision with an eye on expanding collaborations with foreign universities, close on the heels of five pacts with higher education institutions in Taiwan.

The university, currently holding a Grade A+ accreditation from NAAC, is set to venture towards achieving Grade A++ accreditation, with its existing accreditation expiring on November 25. This ambitious move requires the university to achieve a minimum score of 3.51 out of 4 on the accreditation scale. During its last NAAC assessment in 2019, DAVV fell short of this benchmark, securing a score of 3.3 out of 4, resulting in its Grade A+ accreditation status.

“The university has raised its standards and is optimistic about its prospects for attaining the coveted Grade A++ accreditation,” said vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain. To initiate the accreditation process, DAVV is going to submit Institutional Information for Quality Assessment (IIQR) report by the end of May, followed by a detailed self-study report (SSR).

The university has recently bolstered its faculty by appointing around 40 new members, with plans for further appointments on a contractual basis in the coming months. These strategic measures are expected to contribute significantly to the university's pursuit of excellence and its goal of achieving Grade A++ accreditation.

“With its sights set on enhancing its global standing and fostering more international collaborations, DAVV is poised to embark on a transformative journey towards academic excellence and recognition on the global stage,” said registrar Ajay Verma.

New system expected in June

While the NAAC is likely to introduce binary accreditation from June, the university will apply for grade accreditation before that so that the new system does not apply on it. With the new system in place, higher education institutions (HEIs) in the country will be classified as either "accredited" or "not accredited".

The present system accredits standards of the institutions on Curricular Aspects; Teaching-learning & Evaluation; Research Innovations & Extension; Infrastructure & Learning Resources; Student Support & Progression; Governance, Leadership & Management and Institutional Values & Best Practices.

Grading table

CGPA Letter Grade

3.51 4.00 A++

3.26 3.50 A+

3.01 3.25 A

2.76 3.00 B++

2.51 2.75 B+

2.01 2.50 B

1.51 2.00 C