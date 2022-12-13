Indore: North-Bengal Frontier wins gold, bronze medals

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An impressive medal presentation ceremony for the 50th BSF Inter-Frontier Platoon Weapons Shooting Competition at Reoti ranges, Indore was held on Monday.

Usha Thakur, Minister of Tourism was the chief guest during the occasion. KK Gulia, IG, BSF, CSWT & STC, Indore attended the function. A colourful cultural programme was also presented by students of Garima Vidya Vihar at BSF Reoti range. The IG ALSO presented medals to the winners.

North Bengal Frontier won gold and bronze medals while silver went to Jammu Frontier in the Rifle Match. In Individual Rifle Match, male category, Gold medal was awarded to the Guwahati Frontier and Silver and Bronze medals went to Jammu Frontier. In female category, Gold medal was won by Jammu Ftr and silver & bronze medals were bagged by Punjab & Guwahati Frontiers respectively. In AIPDM (All India police Duty Meet) Pistol Match, Gold medal was won by Jammu and Rajasthan Frontiers in male & female category respectively and North Bengal and Guwahati won the silver and bronze medals.

In 51 mm Mortar shooting, Jammu Frontier won the gold and North Bengal and Punjab won silver and bronze medals, respectively. It is worth mentioning here that more than 100 numbers of female BSF personnel (mahila praharis) are also participating and competing in this event along with male soldier.

After the medal ceremony, Gulia, escorted the minister to a gallery, where vintage and modern weapons were on display. This was followed by visit to the air gallery shooting Range, where the Minister was shown the practice and shooting skills of PBVY (Prahari Bal Vikas Yojna) children. She also witnessed a demo by the BSF female prahari shooters on Combat Shooting Skills on Hostage Crisis. Through this competition, endeavour is to search new talent and select players who can represent the force and country and participate in various national and international events in the future.