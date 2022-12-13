e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Do not use doctors for any work except treatment of patients, says Collector Illayaraja T

Indore: Do not use doctors for any work except treatment of patients, says Collector Illayaraja T

Health Dept officials asked to ensure availability of doctors in every government hospital

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 12:09 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Illayaraja T cautioned the officials of the Health Department to ensure the availability of doctors in all government hospitals and health centres across the district. He also expressed displeasure over the poor state of affairs in the District Hospital and Govt PC Sethi Hospital and asked the officials to take immediate steps.

During the meeting, he shared experiences of his hospital visits and said that the doctors were absent from duty without any information or permission. He directed the officials to ensure doctors' presence in hospitals and not to hand over any other work to them except clinical work.

The collector had also asked the officials to release the salary of the doctors on the basis of their attendance in the hospitals.

Illayaraja T has also asked the chief medical and health officer and the civil surgeon to regularly visit the hospitals and to ensure proper facilities for the patients as no negligence would be tolerated.

The collector has also asked the officials to ensure resolving the complaints of the CM helpline at the earliest.

Earlier, he also instructed that show cause notice be issued to the chief municipal officer of Gautampura and the district education officer for not taking appropriate action in resolving the cases of CM Helpline and for being absent without permission in the meeting.

Read Also
Indore: ‘Power supply-related complaints decline by 60% in three months’ 
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Indore Sports Update: Emerald, Modern, Birla and Doon school starts campaign with wins

Indore Sports Update: Emerald, Modern, Birla and Doon school starts campaign with wins

Indore: Marathon treatment saves bee-stung man

Indore: Marathon treatment saves bee-stung man

Indore: Stealing goods to splurge money on girlfriends, addiction 

Indore: Stealing goods to splurge money on girlfriends, addiction 

Indore Sports Update: IPS hoists new flag of success

Indore Sports Update: IPS hoists new flag of success

Indore: North-Bengal Frontier wins gold, bronze medals

Indore: North-Bengal Frontier wins gold, bronze medals