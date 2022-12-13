Indore: Do not use doctors for any work except treatment of patients, says Collector Illayaraja T

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Illayaraja T cautioned the officials of the Health Department to ensure the availability of doctors in all government hospitals and health centres across the district. He also expressed displeasure over the poor state of affairs in the District Hospital and Govt PC Sethi Hospital and asked the officials to take immediate steps.

During the meeting, he shared experiences of his hospital visits and said that the doctors were absent from duty without any information or permission. He directed the officials to ensure doctors' presence in hospitals and not to hand over any other work to them except clinical work.

The collector had also asked the officials to release the salary of the doctors on the basis of their attendance in the hospitals.

Illayaraja T has also asked the chief medical and health officer and the civil surgeon to regularly visit the hospitals and to ensure proper facilities for the patients as no negligence would be tolerated.

The collector has also asked the officials to ensure resolving the complaints of the CM helpline at the earliest.

Earlier, he also instructed that show cause notice be issued to the chief municipal officer of Gautampura and the district education officer for not taking appropriate action in resolving the cases of CM Helpline and for being absent without permission in the meeting.