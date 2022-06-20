Indore: Nomination of 12 candidates for councillors’ posts trashed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): During the scrutiny of nomination papers filed for the posts of councillors and mayor of Indore Municipal Corporation on Monday, the papers of 12 candidates for councillor posts were found invalid and cancelled. However, the nomination papers of all the 19 candidates for the mayor post were found valid. The candidates can withdraw their names by 3 pm on Wednesday.

According to the schedule set by the State Election Commission, the scrutiny of nomination papers filed for the posts of mayor and councillors was held on Monday. The District Election Office said the candidates whose nomination papers have been cancelled include Nitin Jain from ward No. 14, Suraj Tanwar from ward No. 16, Rajkumar Amjheria from ward No. 17, Sunil Patel from ward No. 35, Rekha Raman Cairo from ward No. 45, Rachna Nagvanshi from ward No. 46, Bhagwat Singh Kataria from ward No. 47, Mahesh Joshi from ward No. 50, Vaishali Verma from ward No. 61, Gopal Kodwani and Himanshu Yadav from ward No. 65 and Rekha Thatte from ward No. 76.

Now, the candidates can withdraw their names by 3 pm on Wednesday. Thereafter, symbols will be issued to the remaining candidates. This will also clarify the position of the contesting candidates from each ward and mayor candidates.