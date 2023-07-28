Indore: No Relief From Increasing Conjunctivitis Cases | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is no relief in the surge of conjunctivitis cases in the city as the footfall of patients coming to the OPDs of MY Hospital and School of Excellence for Eye is increasing continuously.

According to ophthalmologist Dr Shweta Walia, “The number of eye infection cases is increasing continuously in the city due to which we have to start a separate triage for the patients coming to MY Hospital’s OPD.”

She said that they have started a separate triage from Monday and have witnessed over 300 patients suffering from eye infections, mainly conjunctivitis.

“During the last week, on average, over 50 patients have come to the OPD of MY Hospital every day with eye infections. We have seen over 300 cases since Monday. On Thursday, total of 270 patients got registered in the OPD of the department out of which more than 70 cases were of conjunctivitis,’ Dr Walia said.

The expert said that fluctuations in weather conditions like chilly mornings, warm noon, and humidity throughout the day coupled with intermittent rain are the major reason for the spread.

Maintaining hygiene and avoiding handshakes are the easiest ways to prevent the disease, Dr Walia added. “The time of recovery is short as people are getting relief in 3-5 days but the number is increasing. People should see the doctors and avoid self-medication to get quick relief from the disease,” the ophthalmologist said.

