Indore: No New C+ve Case On Wednesday, Health Officials Heave Sigh Of Relief

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Health department officials in the district heaved a sigh of relief on Wednesday when more than 46 samples of the patients having Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and Influenza Like Illness (ILI) were found negative for Covid-19.

The department has taken the samples of the patients who reached health centres for treatment of symptoms like mild fever, cough, cold and body ache.

Meanwhile, the department officials said that the three patients who were kept in home isolation are recovering well.

‘We have three active cases in the city including a 36-year-old woman, resident of Old Palasia, a 55-year-old man, resident of Triveni Colony and a 55-year-old woman of Vijay Nagar. All these patients are undergoing treatment in home isolation. We will take their samples again after they complete seven days in home isolation. They will be discharged when their sample reports are found negative,’ district IDSP nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar said.

He added that as per instructions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), they are monitoring cases of SARI/ILI and even launched separate fever clinics for the same.

‘We are sending the samples to MGM Medical College for testing while positive samples are also being sent to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal for genome sequencing to know the strain of the virus,’ the IDSP nodal officer said. As many as six patients tested positive for Covid-19 this month. Over 2.12 lakh patients have been found positive of the disease since the outbreak of the pandemic in Indore.