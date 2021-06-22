Indore: No hike in tuition, hostel fees at DAVV

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has said that it is not going to increase tuition and hostel fees Covid-19 crisis which had hit people hard financials.

“We don’t want to put any financial burden on parents so there will be no hike in any types of fees charged from students,” said DAVV rector Prof Ashok Sharma.

There is a provision for increasing 10 per cent fees annually. But the university is not increasing fee due to Covid-19.

Last year, also no hike in fees were made citing Covid-19 crisis. And this year also, the same reason has been quoted.

Most of the students were expecting hike in hostel fees but the university denied that also.

There are about 12 boys and girls hostels on DAVV campus. Outstation students mostly prefer these hostels only for stay.