Indore: No dengue cases on Sunday as officials on holiday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There was a relief from continuously increasing dengue cases on Sunday, not because of drop in cases but due to a ‘holiday’. The health department officials didn’t report any case as it was Sunday and they were on leave.

Meanwhile, the cases of Covid-19 crossed the mark of 800 (total 804) and the second highest number of cases were found in October i.e. 357. Highest number of cases of dengue were reported in September i.e. 384 dengue cases.

“No cases were reported on Sunday as it was a holiday due to the weekend. Over 800 cases were found positive in the city so far and only one death has been reported,” District Malaria Officer Dr Daulat Patel said, adding that there are 15 active cases and 11 patients are getting treatment in various hospitals of the city.

Out of total dengue cases in the city, 491 were male while 313 were female including 191 children.

Month Wise Dengue Case 2021

Month - Cases

June - 2

July - 9

August - 52

September - 384

October - 357

Total - 804

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Bank unions demand holiday on Govardhan puja

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 11:26 PM IST