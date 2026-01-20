Indore News: 37-Year-Old Man On Tour Dies Of Heart Attack In Jaisalmer | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 37-year-old man from Indore, who was on a tour with his friends, died of a suspected heart attack in Jaisalmer on Sunday night. The tragic incident occurred while he was watching a cultural programme at a desert resort.

As per reports, the deceased was identified as Rahul Malviya, a resident of Indore. Rahul had reached the Lucky Desert Camp in the Sam sand dunes area around 8:30 pm on Sunday, along with six friends

After checking into the resort and dropping off their luggage, the group headed straight to enjoy a local cultural performance. While watching the show, Rahul suddenly felt dizzy and collapsed.

His friend Rajesh told media that they had visited Khatu Shyam Ji to offer prayers earlier that day, before travelling to Jaisalmer.

"When Rahul collapsed, we immediately tried to revive him using CPR. We then rushed him to Jawahir Hospital in Jaisalmer, but unfortunately, the doctors declared him brought dead," Rajesh said.

Following a post-mortem examination, his body was handed over to his friends and family to be taken back to Indore for the final rites.