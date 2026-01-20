 Indore News: SGSITS Students Win Presentation Award At E-BAJA SAE India 2025
GS Racers, the student team from SGSITS Indore, won first prize in the Validation Presentation category at E-BAJA SAE India 2025 held at NATRAX, Pithampur. The team impressed judges with strong engineering design, testing and simulation work. SGSITS also launched an EV System Simulation Program to promote electric and hybrid vehicle education.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: SGSITS Students Win Presentation Award At E-BAJA SAE India 2025 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhye Pradesh): GS Racers, the student engineering team from Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS), secured first prize in the Validation Presentation category at E-BAJA SAE India 2025, held at NATRAX, Pithampur.

E-BAJA SAE India is a national-level competition in which student teams design, manufacture and test electric off-road vehicles. Teams are evaluated on engineering design, safety compliance, vehicle performance, cost analysis and innovation.

GS Racers, which has been participating in M-BAJA since 2007 and in E-BAJA for the past three years, cleared the Technical Inspection on the second day, passed the Brake Test in the first attempt and completed the Suspension, Traction and Maneuverability tests.

Despite a disruption during the Endurance race, the team continued in the competition. The Validation Presentation award was conferred based on the team’s engineering calculations, testing data, design verification and simulation results.

The team was guided by Dr Girish Thakar, Dr Sachin Balsara, Dr Sailendra Sharma and Prof Harshit Choubey. Piyush Kushwah was the team captain, while Shivansh Markam served as vice-captain.

FP Photo

SGSITS Launches EV System Simulation Program

SGSITS launched a flyer for an EV System Simulation Program on campus. The event was inaugurated by Director Dr Nitesh Purohit in the presence of program patron Dr G D Thakar, Prof Dr Shailendra Kumar Sharma and Assistant Professor Harshit Choubey. Hansraj Gupta and his team coordinated the event.

Organised by SAE India, the program focuses on Plug-in PHEV two-wheeler moped design and simulation. It enables students to design and simulate plug-in hybrid electric two-wheelers, covering batteries, motors, engines, power electronics and energy management systems to analyse vehicle efficiency, range and overall system performance.

The competition will be conducted online on February 21 and 28, 2026. Both the E-BAJA participation and the simulation program reflect SGSITS’ continued engagement in applied electric and hybrid vehicle education.

