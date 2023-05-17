 Indore: Niranjanpur Square to be named after Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan
Chawda said the statue of Chauhan on a horse will be installed at the Square.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 08:51 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Niranjanpur Square, located on Dewas Road, will be named after great warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan effective from today, whose statue will also be installed there. 

On the birth anniversary of Prithviraj Chauhan, along with thousands of social people of Rajput community, IDA chairman Jaipal Singh Chawda, MLA Ramesh Mendola, Mohan Segar and others garlanded the picture of Prithviraj Chauhan at the proposed venue of the statue at Niranjanpur Square. 

Addressing the programme Chawda said the statue of Chauhan on a horse will be installed at the Square. He said the IDA had already passed a budget for it.

