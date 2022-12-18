e-Paper Get App
Indore: NGO Jwala honours women in different categories

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 18, 2022, 05:09 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): NGO Jwala honoured women at ‘Nari Tu Narayani’ event on Saturday.

Various women including Dr Tessy Thomas, first ever Indian woman to head a missile project, top hockey player Mumtaz Khan, advocate Siddh Vidya, member of Maharashtra Animal Welfare Board, and anchor Shubhrastha.

NGO's founder Divya Gupta said following self defence training, they started recycle project to employ women, train them, and provide financial independence with self-respect. 'The women working with Jwala are making many other products besides these paper bags. Jwala will continue its journey towards improving their lives, “ she said.

Special guest chairman of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Priyank Kanoongo pointed out that men have a responsibility to respect women.

