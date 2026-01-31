Indore News: Youth Congress March Over Bhagirathpura Contaminated Water Deaths, Demand Justice For Victim Families -- VIDEO | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Youth Congress workers held a march in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Saturday against deaths caused due to contaminated water in Bagirathpura area.

The protestors walked through the city roads, demanding justice for families affected by contaminated drinking water.

The protest was led by Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress in-charge Shivi Chauhan and state president Yash Ghanghoria.

The protesters said the agitation will continue until action is taken against those responsible and clean drinking water is supplied to every household.

इंदौर की सड़कों पर मध्यप्रदेश युवा कांग्रेस के जांबाज सिपाही, प्रदेश प्रभारी श्री शिवी चौहान जी एवं प्रदेश अध्यक्ष यश घनघोरिया जी के नेतृत्व में उन परिवारों के हक़ और इंसाफ़ के लिए आवाज़ उठाए हुए हैं जिनकी खुशियाँ दूषित पानी की वजह से उजड़ गईं।



जब तक दोषियों पर कार्रवाई नहीं… pic.twitter.com/gdL2VKFU0U — MP Congress (@INCMP) January 31, 2026

Notably, as many as 31 people died after consuming unfit water in Bagirathpura area till date.

The latest deceased was identified as Eknath Suryavanshi (72), who had been working as a daily wage employee in the Water Resources Department since 1983.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had also visited him at Bombay Hospital while he was undergoing treatment.

Victim families staged protest a day ago

Families affected by the Bhagirathpura contaminated water tragedy staged a silent, 1-day fast at Regal Square in Indore on Friday. They demanded justice and financial security.

Several families lost their breadwinners and are struggling to survive. Protesters said administrative neglect has worsened their suffering and urged authorities to provide jobs and compensation.

The protesters seeked government jobs for eligible family members, pension support for elderly widows and immediate financial assistance.

450 patients discharged

Meanwhile, over 450 patients affected by the contaminated water outbreak have been discharged after receiving treatment.

Currently, four patients remain hospitalised, with three admitted to the ICU at Bombay Hospital and one undergoing treatment at Aurobindo Hospital.