 Indore News: Youth Congress March Over Bhagirathpura Contaminated Water Deaths, Demand Justice For Victim Families -- VIDEO
Youth Congress workers staged a march in Indore against deaths caused by contaminated water in the Bhagirathpura area, where 31 people have died so far. They demanded action against those responsible and clean water supply. Affected families also held a silent fast seeking jobs and compensation. Over 450 patients have recovered, while four remain hospitalised.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 07:37 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Youth Congress March Over Bhagirathpura Contaminated Water Deaths, Demand Justice For Victim Families -- VIDEO | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Youth Congress workers held a march in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Saturday against deaths caused due to contaminated water in Bagirathpura area.

The protestors walked through the city roads, demanding justice for families affected by contaminated drinking water. 

The protest was led by Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress in-charge Shivi Chauhan and state president Yash Ghanghoria. 

The protesters said the agitation will continue until action is taken against those responsible and clean drinking water is supplied to every household.

Notably, as many as 31 people died after consuming unfit water in Bagirathpura area till date. 

The latest deceased was identified as Eknath Suryavanshi (72), who had been working as a daily wage employee in the Water Resources Department since 1983.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had also visited him at Bombay Hospital while he was undergoing treatment.

Victim families staged protest a day ago 

Families affected by the Bhagirathpura contaminated water tragedy staged a silent, 1-day fast at Regal Square in Indore on Friday. They demanded justice and financial security. 

Several families lost their breadwinners and are struggling to survive. Protesters said administrative neglect has worsened their suffering and urged authorities to provide jobs and compensation.

The protesters seeked government jobs for eligible family members, pension support for elderly widows and immediate financial assistance.

article-image

450 patients discharged

Meanwhile, over 450 patients affected by the contaminated water outbreak have been discharged after receiving treatment. 

Currently, four patients remain hospitalised, with three admitted to the ICU at Bombay Hospital and one undergoing treatment at Aurobindo Hospital.

