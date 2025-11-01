Indore News: Two Women Burnt Alive, One Hurt In Blaze At Chemical Warehouse |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two women died while a man suffered burn injuries in a major fire that broke out at a chemical warehouse on CAT Road under the Rau police station limits on Saturday evening. Around eight people including children were inside the warehouse when the fire erupted.

Most managed to escape safely, but two women were trapped in the blaze and lost their lives. The warehouse contained highly flammable chemicals, which intensified the flames. The flames also spread to a nearby printing press. Four fire tenders and police teams rushed to the scene and managed to bring the fire under control after several hours. The bodies were later recovered and sent for post-mortem.

Additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma said the deceased were identified as Ramkali (50), wife of Haridas, a resident of Rangwasa, and Jyoti (38), wife of Manoj Neem, a resident of Shri Ram Nagar. The fire broke out at Swastik Enterprises Chemical Warehouse, owned by Suraj Bhagvani, which deals in plastic recycling and repackaging. The presence of flammable chemicals has fueled the blaze.

Woman’s saree caught fire from oil lamp

DCP Krishan Lalchandani said that preliminary investigation suggests the fire may have been caused by an oil lamp lit for the occasion of Dev Prabodhini Ekadashi, though police are verifying the exact cause. The saree of the deceased accidently caught fire when she lighted the lamp and she along with the other deceased were burnt alive.

Children too were inside but managed to escape unhurt. The warehouse owner Suraj has also suffered burn injuries in his hands. The property belonged to a farmer who had given it on rent to Suraj to operate the warehouse, DCP Lalchandani added.

Deceased Jyoti fainted inside after the incident

Rohit, brother of the deceased Jyoti said that Jyoti, her son and daughter were inside when the incident took place. The children managed to escape while Jyoti fainted and died.

Haridas, husband of the deceased Ramkali and an eyewitness, said he, his wife, and others were filling chemical containers when the fire started around 6 pm. We all ran to save ourselves, but my wife and Jyoti got trapped inside, he said. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, but both women had already succumbed. Haridas added that his wife had been working at the warehouse for the past two months and was on duty from the morning.