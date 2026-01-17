Indore News: Transporter Killed As Speeding Car Rams Into Truck On Bypass | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old transporter was killed after his speeding car crashed into the rear of a moving truck on the Bypass under Lasudia police station limits in the wee hours of Saturday. The impact of the accident was so severe that the car was completely destroyed, resulting in his death on the spot.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Vikram Singh Rana, a resident of Cosmos City, Bicholi Mardana. Vikram managed a transport business alongside his father. He was driving from Dewas Naka toward his house when the accident took place around 3:00 am in front of Sheraton Hotel.

Despite the deployment of the vehicle's airbags, Vikram sustained fatal injuries. Passersby had to use tools to break open the mangled doors of the car to retrieve his body. Vikram was unmarried and lived with his father while his brother currently resides in Malaysia.

The truck driver fled the scene leaving the vehicle behind immediately after the accident. Police used a crane to remove the wreckage and clear traffic. Police are scanning CCTV footage from the Bypass to gather information about the errant driver and looking into whether the truck braked suddenly or the victim fell asleep at the wheel.

Speeding car driven on wrong side hits multiple vehicles, rams into shop

Speeding car driven on wrong side hits multiple vehicles, rams into shop

A speeding car traveling on the wrong side of the road struck three two-wheelers before crashing into a shop at Malganj Square in the early hours of Saturday. The incident occurred around 4:30 am and fortunately, no casualties were reported as the road was deserted at the time.

According to Malharganj police, the driver lost control of the vehicle while speeding in the wrong direction. After hitting three parked two-wheelers, the car crashed directly into the shutter and main pillar of a Patanjali Ayurveda shop.

The shop owner Devendra Dighe told police that the loud impact woke his entire family. "The impact was so severe that we felt the walls of our house vibrate. When I rushed out, I saw the car had collided with my shop," Dighe said. The driver managed to abandon the vehicle and flee the scene.

Police registered a case under section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other relevant sections. While the vehicle has been seized, police are currently scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the errant driver. Police are also investigating whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.