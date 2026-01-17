Indore News: DCP Briefs Traffic Officials About Ensuring Smooth, Safe Traffic | AI-Generated Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic management police have announced a special traffic diversion plan for the India vs New Zealand One Day International cricket match to be held at Holkar Stadium.

To ensure smooth and safe traffic management during the match, DCP (traffic) Anand Kaladagi briefed the traffic police officials on Saturday. The briefing included details about parking arrangements, diversion routes, major intersections, and duty points around the stadium.

Additional CP RK Singh also reached there to see preparedness of the officials. DCP informed the subordinates that the traffic diversion will come into effect from 11 am on Sunday.

Entry into restricted areas near the stadium will be allowed only for pedestrians, ticket holders, and authorised vehicles. To avoid inconvenience to the public and spectators, clear sign boards will be installed and traffic police will assist vehicle drivers in reaching designated parking areas.

Strict action will be taken against vehicles parked in no-parking zones. Traffic cranes and announcement teams will continuously patrol the area to keep roads clear. Officers were instructed to perform their duties responsibly and maintain polite behaviour with the public so that traffic remains smooth throughout the event.