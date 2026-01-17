Indore News: 23-Year-Old, Ex-Bank Employee Found Dead After Two Days

Indore News: Ex-Bank Employee Found Dead After Two Days | Representative Image

Indore (Madya Pradesh): A 23-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging at her rented accommodation under the Tilak Nagar police station limits. Preliminary investigations suggest that the body had been there for approximately two days before being discovered.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Umang daughter of Dinesh Prajapati, a native of Bhopal who was residing in Ganesh Nagar.

Family members said that the incident only came to light after two days. Neither the landlord nor the neighbours noticed her absence until a foul smell began emanating from the room on Friday night.

Umang last spoke to her mother on January 14. During the call, she appeared upset and told her mother she would "talk later." It is suspected that she took the extreme step shortly after that conversation. When she failed to answer repeated calls on Friday, her family grew concerned and reached the premises, where they found her body. She is survived by her parents and a younger sister. Her father is a trader in Bhopal.

She was depressed due to workload

Her mother said that Umang was previously employed at a private bank but had recently resigned due to work-related stress. Family members believe she was battling depression caused by an excessive workload at her former workplace, which is suspected to be the primary motive behind the suicide. While the police did not find a suicide note at the scene, they have seized her mobile phone for forensic examination to gather more information.