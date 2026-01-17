 Indore News: BJP Protests Against Congress MLA’s Anti-Women Remark
Addressing the gathering, Sumit Mishra said Baraiya’s statement reflected what he called a “disgusting and demonic mindset” within Congress towards women. He questioned whether Rahul Gandhi agreed with Baraiya’s views and demanded a clear response, stating the remark had insulted women nationwide.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 10:06 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: BJP Protests Against Cong MLA’s Anti-Women Remark | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP’s Mahila Morcha and Scheduled Caste Morcha staged a protest in Indore against Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya over his alleged anti-women statement.

The demonstration was held at Kalani Nagar Square under the leadership of MP Shankar Lalwani, BJP city president Sumit Mishra, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, MLA Ramesh Mendola, Golu Shukla and former MLA Sudarshan Gupta.

During the protest, women workers raised slogans and carried placards demanding that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expel Baraiya from the party and apologise to women across the country and the Scheduled Caste community.

Protesters also beat effigies of Rahul Gandhi and MLA Baraiya with slippers, stomped on them and later set them on fire.

After the protest, women activists reached Aerodrome police station and got an FIR registered against MLA Baraiya. Several BJP leaders and workers were present during the protest.

